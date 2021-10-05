TxDOT’s Amarillo district wins 3 asphalt project awards

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation Amarillo District and its contractors have been recognized for three paving projects at the 2021 Texas Quality Asphalt Pavement Awards at the 46th annual meeting of the Texas Asphalt Pavement Association (TXAPA).

TxDOT said its overlay projects that were recognized were:

TxDOT said the Texas Asphalt Pavement Association is a full-service Association for the asphalt industry, serving the needs of asphalt producers, contractors, liquid asphalt suppliers, and interested firms.