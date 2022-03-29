UPDATE (9:55 a.m. Wednesday)

Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety released information regarding a Tuesday afternoon fatal wreck along US 287 near Stratford which caused US 287 northbound to be closed for a short time.

According to a news release, a 2007 GMC Yukon towing a Yacht Club boat trailer was parked on the southbound shoulder of US 287 around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday around three miles south of Stratford. A second vehicle, identified as a 2008 Peterbilt Truck tractor towing a semitrailer, merged into the inside lane of the road.

The driver of the Yukon left the shoulder to make a left turn at a nearby turnaround and cut into the path of the Peterbilt Truck tractor. The Peterbilt Truck tractor struck the Yukon on the driver’s side and the Yukon came to rest facing north in the northbound lane. The Peterbilt Truck tractor, along with the semi-trailer rolled onto its left side and came to rest facing south.

The driver of the Yukon, identified as 46-year-old Tina Hunley of Fort Lupton, Colorado, died from the injuries she sustained in the incident after being transported to a hospital with serious injuries. An 11-year-old passenger was also transported to a hospital with serious injuries. An additional passenger, identified as a 45-year-old man, was not injured in the incident. The driver of the Peterbilt Truck tractor, identified as a 68-year-old man, was not injured

The incident continues to be investigated by troopers by the Texas Highway Patrol.

UPDATE (6:06 p.m.)

TxDOT reports that US 287 northbound has reopened.

Original Story

SHERMAN COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo district of the Texas Department of Transportation released information about a Tuesday afternoon crash that has impacted traffic near Stratford.

According to a tweet from the TxDOT Twitter account, an accident has closed US 287 northbound, three miles south of Stratford. Officials said that traffic is being detoured and drivers should expect delays.

This story is developing. Check with MyHighPlains.com for updates.