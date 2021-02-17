TxDOT works to clear roads, ask drivers ‘don’t crowd the plow’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the TxDOT Amarillo Twitter, crews are working this morning to plow through the piles of snow blanketing local roadways.
The Twitter reminds drivers to #DontCrowdThePlow while crews are working to make the roads more passable through this weather event.
