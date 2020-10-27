TxDOT: Working to make roads safe

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation wants to remind people some areas on the High Plains were hit harder than others.

According to TxDOT, crews have been prioritizing highways and interstates, and then farm-to-market roads to ensure first responders can get to where help is needed.

Txdot covers more than 8,000 miles of roadway across 17 counties on the High Plains.

“So we’ve got our guys out there. They’re working twelve-hour shifts, taking turns, getting rest, and getting ready for the next round that’s coming in maybe tonight, maybe tomorrow morning. And we’re ready to go,” said Sonja gross from TxDOT.

More from MyHighPlains.com: