TxDOT winter weather response operations continue

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — TxDOT said the second round of snow is starting to impact the Texas Panhandle and motorist could experience reduced visibility at times within narrow snow bands along interstate 40 and US 287, according to the National Weather Service in Amarillo.

TxDOT said they expect driving conditions to deteriorate due to snow-covered roads and icy conditions through tomorrow and urges motorists to avoid any unnecessary travel.

TxDOT said it will continue to monitor and address road conditions across the 17-county Amarillo District through Wednesday morning. Crews will concentrate on Tier 1 and Tier 2 roads (I-27, I-40 and US Highways) before moving to State Highways (SH) and Farm-and-Ranch-to-Market (FM and RM) roads.

TxDOT added that its crews will also continue working to clear roadways around schools and hospitals.

If you must drive, TxDOT officials said, anticipate travel delays and allow yourself plenty of time to reach your destination.

“Be courteous to your fellow drivers so everyone can safely get where they are going,” says Amarillo District Engineer Blair Johnson, P.E. “Reduce your speed and increase your following distance. But most importantly, if you don’t have to travel, stay home.”

TxDOT also reminds motorists of the following:

Carry an emergency kit (with food, water, blankets, etc.) in your vehicle.

Always use caution on icy or slick roads. Slow down when approaching turns, bridges and shaded spots.

Don’t tailgate. Increase the space between you and the vehicle in front of you by allowing at least three times the normal following distance.

When you must stop, brake gently and use slow, steady pushes to test traction.

Don’t use cruise control. Cruise control can quickly turn into “lose control” in icy conditions.

If you find yourself in a skid, stay calm and keep both hands on the wheel. Take your foot off the gas, look where you want to go, and then steer in that direction.

Give extra space to vehicles that may be parked on the side of the road. Move over a lane when you see a vehicle with its flashing lights on, such as a tow truck, law enforcement vehicle, emergency vehicle, or TxDOT vehicle.

For the latest in winter weather coverage, visit myhighplains.com.