AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — TxDOT Amarillo released details on what to expect this week in the area of I-40 East at Lakeside and Whitaker as construction work continues.

Tuesday, April 12 From 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. the right lane of I-40 eastbound will be closed from the entrance ramp at Airport Boulevard to the Lakeside Drive bridge for rip rap placement From 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. the left lane of the I-40 westbound frontage road will be closed from the entrance ramp at Airport Boulevard to just past the Pilot Travel Center driveway for “rip-rap” placement.

Wednesday, April 13 The left lane of I-40 eastbound will be closed from just east of Pullman road to the US 287 overpass for median clean-up and light pole demolition.

Thursday, April 14 From 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. the I-40 westbound exit ramp to Whitaker Road and the left lane of the I-40 westbound frontage road to Whitaker Road will be closed for ditch grading and riprap work.

