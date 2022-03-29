SHERMAN COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo District of the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) took to social media Tuesday morning to warn drivers in Sherman County of low visibility around SH 15 and FM 119. The hazard, said TxDOT, was due to blowing dirt in the wind.

Drivers in the area were advised by TxDOT to use their headlights for safety, and keep their distance from other drivers on the road.

“Better yet,” said TxDOT, “pull over into a safe spot, if possible, until the dust clears.”

This story is developing, check with MyHighPlains.com for updates.