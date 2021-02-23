TxDOT warning Amarillo drivers of several road and highway closures this week

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is telling Amarillo drivers to “Know Before You Go”, as it announced several Amarillo road and highway closures that will take place this week.

TxDOT said US 87 southbound (Pierce Street) will be closed today from 11th Avenue to the US87/US287 connector, for guardrail and concrete barrier replacement.

On I-27 in both directions from Rockwell Road to the downtown I-27/I-40 interchange, TxDOT said drivers should expect various lane closures for bridge maintenance.

The I-40 westbound frontage road will be closed from Pullman Road to Whitaker Road for patching repairs, according to TxDOT officials. Various lanes of I-40 will be closed in both directions from Westline Road to Adkisson Road for concrete work.

According to a news release, on Wednesday, Feb. 24, various lanes at the intersection of I-40 and Western Street will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., while crews pour the eastbound I-40 bridge deck.

On Friday, Feb. 26, when road construction crews will pour the westbound I-40 bridge deck, TxDOT officials said various lanes at the I-40 and Western Street intersection will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Also on I-40, the eastbound left lane will be closed from just east of Pullman Road to the I-40/US287 split Thursday, Feb. 25 and Friday, Fed 26, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days. TxDOT said this will allow road construction crews to remove the existing guard fence and install an upgraded one at the overhead sign bridge.

TxDOT also reminds drivers to watch for intermittent lane closures on Whitaker Road between the I-40 frontage roads later this week, as precast bridge deck panels are set on the bridge beams.

These projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events, TxDOT officials said. For the latest road conditions, click here.