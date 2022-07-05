AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) Amarillo District released extra updates regarding its ‘Know Before You Go’ report for the week of July 3.

Crews are expected to seal coat the I-27 northbound frontage roads from Rockwell Road to Hollywood Road. The Sundown Lane crossover will be closed temporarily while the bridge is sealed, as well as the intersection of Bell Street and I-27 – motorists should expect delays in the area.

On Thursday, July 7, the right lane of State Loop (SL) 335 eastbound will be closed at US 87 for patching repair.

Crews will also be painting the I-40 bridge at South Julian Boulevard and Paramount Boulevard:

Beginning Wednesday, both southbound lanes of Paramount Boulevard will be closed under I-40 from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. for around four nights.

Southbound Julian Boulevard and northbound Paramount Boulevard will be down to one lane on Friday and Saturday, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night.

Both northbound lanes of Wolflin Boulevard will be closed under I-40 from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Sunday and Monday.

