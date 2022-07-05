AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) Amarillo District released extra updates regarding its ‘Know Before You Go’ report for the week of July 3.
- Crews are expected to seal coat the I-27 northbound frontage roads from Rockwell Road to Hollywood Road.
- The Sundown Lane crossover will be closed temporarily while the bridge is sealed, as well as the intersection of Bell Street and I-27 – motorists should expect delays in the area.
- On Thursday, July 7, the right lane of State Loop (SL) 335 eastbound will be closed at US 87 for patching repair.
Crews will also be painting the I-40 bridge at South Julian Boulevard and Paramount Boulevard:
- Beginning Wednesday, both southbound lanes of Paramount Boulevard will be closed under I-40 from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. for around four nights.
- Southbound Julian Boulevard and northbound Paramount Boulevard will be down to one lane on Friday and Saturday, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night.
- Both northbound lanes of Wolflin Boulevard will be closed under I-40 from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Sunday and Monday.
