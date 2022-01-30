AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Here are all the lane closures you should know about ahead of your commute this week.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT):

Whitaker, Lakeside, Pullman Bridge Replacements Project:

On Monday, Jan. 31, from 8 AM. to 5 PM, the left shoulder and the left and center lanes of I-40 westbound will be closed from 3,000 feet east of to 3,000 feet west of Lakeside Drive for hot mix overlay operations on the west side of Lakeside Drive. The ramps in this area will remain open.

On Tuesday, Feb. 1, from 8 AM to 5:30 PM, the right lane of the I-40 westbound frontage road will be closed from Airport Boulevard to the La Quinta Hotel area for concrete work on the sidewalk pedestrian ramps.

On Tuesday, Feb. 1, from 8 AM to 5 PM, the right shoulder and right and center lanes of I-40 westbound will be closed from 3,000 feet east of to 3,000 feet west of Lakeside Drive for hot mix overlay operations on the east side of Lakeside Drive. The ramps in this area will remain open.

Regular Maintenance/Other: