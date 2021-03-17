TxDOT: ‘Travel discouraged’ in the panhandle due to severe weather

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Texas Department of Transportation, “The western portion of the panhandle is waking up to varying conditions. Heavy blowing snow and limited visibility in Amarillo, Canyon, & more.”

Strong thunderstorms and other varied conditions are expected in the area, today. Drivers are advised to avoid traveling if possible, and otherwise be extremely cautious.

