TxDOT: ‘Travel discouraged’ in the panhandle due to severe weather

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Texas Department of Transportation, “The western portion of the panhandle is waking up to varying conditions. Heavy blowing snow and limited visibility in Amarillo, Canyon, & more.”

Strong thunderstorms and other varied conditions are expected in the area, today. Drivers are advised to avoid traveling if possible, and otherwise be extremely cautious.

