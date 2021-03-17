TxDOT: ‘Travel discouraged’ in the panhandle due to severe weather
Map Center
Current Conditions
AG Forecast
UV Forecast
Dayplanner Map
Local Gusts Map
Current Heat Index Map
Local Winds Map
Current Dew Points Map
Local Windchills Map
7 Day Forecast Map
Current Temps Map
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Texas Department of Transportation, “The western portion of the panhandle is waking up to varying conditions. Heavy blowing snow and limited visibility in Amarillo, Canyon, & more.”
Strong thunderstorms and other varied conditions are expected in the area, today. Drivers are advised to avoid traveling if possible, and otherwise be extremely cautious.
More weather information can be found here.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Claude Highway from River falls to Randall County closed, motorists stranded in white-out conditions
- Stimulus checks hit Chase and Wells Fargo accounts starting Wednesday
- Gov. Abbott to hold news conference on surge of unaccompanied minors at Texas border
- Potter County closed today due to severe weather
- UPDATE: I-40 westbound traffic detoured at Spur 228 after multi-vehicle crash