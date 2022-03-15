AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), along with top transit officials and local transit leaders, are set to meet at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday to discuss funding to support bus service throughout rural Texas communities, TxDOT announced.

The meeting, according to TxDOT, will take place via Zoom, with Federal Transit Administration (FTA) Communications Director Paul Kincaid and Eric Gleason, Director of Public Transportation, Texas Department of Transportation, in attendance.