AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation is reminding the community about proper car seat installation for its “Save Me With a Seat” campaign with a free car seat inspection event from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Sept. 18 at Fluffaholic, located at 2622 SW 34th Ave. in Amarillo.

The campaign is part of National Child Passenger Week from Sept. 17-23, according to TxDOT.

“It’s extremely important that parents schedule a car seat check today,” said TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams. “Ensuring car seats are installed correctly is one of the most important things a parent or caregiver can do to protect the smallest occupants in a crash.”

TxDOT noted that the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported that around 46% of all car seats are “misused.”

The campaign, according to TxDOT, invites parents to visit SaveMeWithASeat.org to schedule a free car seat safety check. Parents can enter their zip code to find the nearest TxDOT traffic safety specialist in their area.

The campaign will include the “Are You Ready for Takeoff?” educational experience which will make several stops in Texas. The experience will kick off in Houston and will feature retired NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy, who is a father of five and “passionate about safety and educating children,” TxDOT said. The experience will also remind parents to always buckle up their children in the vehicle.

TxDOT reminded the community that “Texas law requires all children under 8 — or shorter than 4 feet, 9 inches — to be in a car seat whenever they ride in a passenger vehicle.” The failure to restrain a child properly in a vehicle can result in a ticket of up to $250.

In 2022, as noted by TxDOT, 72 children younger than 8 years old died in traffic crashes in Texas and 16 of those deaths were unrestrained at the time of the crash.