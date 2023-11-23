AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Transportation said its crews will be preparing roads for potential winter weather precipitation starting Friday night.

TxDOT said its crews across the district will be out “brining roads to prevent them from icing.” Crews are anticipated to begin work early Friday morning.

TxDOT asks that drivers stay at least 200 feet away from the trucks so that they have plenty of room to operate and spread the chemical. TxDOT also said it strongly advises drivers to stay off the roads or use extreme caution when driving.