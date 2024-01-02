AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation said it will be installing a new school zone on State Loop 335 near West Plains High School.

TxDOT officials said drivers should be aware and slow down in the area as well as follow all traffic laws to keep children safe and avoid fines.

TxDOT also wanted to offer other tips, including:

Staying alert and putting your phone away. Using a handheld electronic device while driving in an active school zone is against the law.

Always obey school zone speed limit signs. Remember, traffic fines increase in school zones.

Drop off and pick up your children in your school’s designated areas, not the middle of the street.

Keep an eye on children gathered at bus stops.

Watch for children who might dart across the street or between vehicles.

More information can be found on the Texas Department of Transportation’s website.