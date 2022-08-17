AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is set to host a press conference at 9 a.m. on Wednesday at the Texas Travel Information Center, located at 9700 I-40 E Airport Blvd.

TxDOT detailed that the conference will feature stories of drunk driving offenders and survivors “whose lives were forever changed by drunk driving” along with informing the public about the Drive Sober. No Regrets campaign which works with law enforcement to identify and arrest drunk drivers around the state.

TxDOT announced that speakers at the conference will include, State Rep. Four Price, Andrea’s Project Founder David Elizalde, Potter County Sheriff Brian Thomas, TxDPS Captain Chad Grange and Amarillo Police Chief Martin Birkenfeld.

According to TxDOT, last year saw more than 25,000 DUI-alcohol related traffic crashes which resulted in 1,100 fatalities, and 2,560 serious injuries. In addition, one person in Texas dies every seven hours and 57 minutes because of drunk driving, TxDOT reported.

Visit the TxDOT website for more information on the Drive Sober. No Regrets campaign.