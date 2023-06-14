AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that crews are expected to begin the next phase of the SL 335 expansion project.

According to a news release from TxDOT, the next phase of the expansion project will be from Southwest 9th Avenue to FM 1719. Officials said that the $133.8 million project is scheduled to be completed in June 2027.

Officials said in the release that the project centers around improving the existing four-lane roadway to a four-lane divided highway with ramps, one-way frontage roads and grade separations over intersecting cross streets.

The release also said that improved signage and illumination are planned for the intersection of RM 1061 as well as accommodations for bicycles and pedestrians with an 11-food shared-use path that is expected to be adjacent to each frontage road.

Officials said drivers will see earth and bridge work during the first phase of the project. The release said no impacts to drivers are expected until June 2024.