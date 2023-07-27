(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of July 27, 2023.)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to the Texas Department of Transportation, speed is the number one contributing factor in traffic crashes.

In a news release, TxDOT said it is partnering with law enforcement for its “Be Safe. Drive Smart.” campaign in an effort to urge motorists to slow down.

“Getting to your destination two or three minutes faster just isn’t worth the risk of a crash and causing harm to yourself or others,” said TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams. “Motorists who observe the speed limit and match their driving to road and weather conditions can help prevent crashes.”

TxDOT said that last year, a third of the people who were killed on the road were involved in a crash where speed was a factor. Officials said 1,469 people were killed in crashes where someone was speeding.

Through July 30, officials with TxDOT said law enforcement stepped up its efforts with “Operation Slowdown” to get drivers to slow down or be fined.

Some tips TxDOT offers for drivers are:

Match speed to road conditions if there is bad weather or having to drive through a work zone.

Slow down and allow for more distance to stop when traffic is heavy or roads are slick.

Watch for road signs alerting drivers of reduced speed limits ahead on the road.