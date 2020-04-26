TxDOT shares sobering statistics for work zones in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation shared some alarming numbers related to work zones in the Amarillo area.

Due to Work Zone Awareness Week being last week, TxDOT shared some traffic crash numbers for work zones in, and around Amarillo.

According to the statistics shared, out of the 17-county Amarillo District in 2019, there were 525 traffic crashes in work zones, resulting in 6 fatalities and 26 serious injuries.

Of those traffic crashes, 323 happened in Amarillo area work zones, resulting in 1 fatality and 10 serious injuries.

TxDOT said, while there are fewer vehicles on the road throughout the state, drivers are still speeding, putting their crews in work zones, at risk.

They ask that everyone slows down and pays attention to the different lane closures, crews, and equipment in work zones.

