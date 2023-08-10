AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation said it is looking for input on the Ports-to-Plains System from stakeholders and members of the public.

TxDOT said it wants stakeholders and members of the public to provide feedback while it continues to move forward with developments of the implementation strategy and plan.

According to TxDOT, while the I-27 Advisory Committee is providing the department with information on concerns and interests along the Ports-to-Plains Corridor, and will advise the department on transportation improvements impacting the Ports-to-Plains Corridor, it also needs to hear from all the segments along the Texas Corridor.

Officials said that the Ports-to-Plains System is expected to be a 963-mile corridor that will connect four interstates, 24 state highways, and 17 U.S. highways in an effort to enhance rural connectivity across the state.

“The new system will support a growing population, the economic centers of West and South Texas, facilitate the movement of goods, international trade, and key industries supporting national defense in the area,” states a news release from TxDOT.

More information and a survey can be found on the TxDOT website.