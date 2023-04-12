AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Transportation released information regarding a road closure beginning at 9 a.m. on April 13.

According to a TxDOT press release, the left and center lanes of westbound I-40 will be closed at the Arthur Street overpass for patching repairs. Officials said this closure should last no longer than an hour.

TxDOT detailed that crews will then move to southbound I-27 and close the left lane at the Hollywood Road overpass for patching repairs.

TxDOT encourages drivers to slow down and prepare to merge when entering these work zones for safety.