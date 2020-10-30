TxDOT reports state nearing grim milestone

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas Department of Transportation reports this Nov. 7 marks two decades since Texas had a deathless day on the roads, leading to more than 70,000 deaths.

TxDOT says, even during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, when traffic levels dropped nearly 44% in some areas of the state, the death rate was unchanged. With at least one fatality-free day, they say the state can reverse the trend.

“But it’s going to take all of us — every Texan — to help stop the current daily death streak.” Says TxDOT. The department wants to remind of a few simple, and important steps to break the trend;

  •  Buckle up, every seat and every time.
  • Pay attention and avoid all distractions like cell phones.
  • Never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
  • Watch your speed and always drive to the conditions around you.

For more information on TxDOT’s efforts, visit their site.

