TxDOT reports state nearing grim milestone

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas Department of Transportation reports this Nov. 7 marks two decades since Texas had a deathless day on the roads, leading to more than 70,000 deaths.

TxDOT says, even during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, when traffic levels dropped nearly 44% in some areas of the state, the death rate was unchanged. With at least one fatality-free day, they say the state can reverse the trend.

“But it’s going to take all of us — every Texan — to help stop the current daily death streak.” Says TxDOT. The department wants to remind of a few simple, and important steps to break the trend;

Buckle up, every seat and every time.

Pay attention and avoid all distractions like cell phones.

Never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Watch your speed and always drive to the conditions around you.

For more information on TxDOT’s efforts, visit their site.

More from MyHighPlains.com: