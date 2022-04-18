AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Transportation are asking drivers throughout the state to pay attention while driving after officials saw an increase in distracted driving deaths in 2021.

According to a news release from TxDOT, distracted driving deaths increased 17% in 2021 compared to 2021. This comes after 431 people died and 2,934 people were injured on the road because of distracted driving. In the Amarillo district, TxDOT officials said that 1,163 crashes involved distracted driving in 2021, causing five deaths and 28 serious injuries.

“Distracted driving crashes are 100% preventable, and we’re urging everyone to just drive whenever they’re behind the wheel,” TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams said in the release. “Texans are killed each year simply because someone was distracted by their phone, radio, navigation system, eating or drinking, or even by others in the car. When your focus isn’t on driving, you’re putting yourself, your passengers and everyone else on the road at risk.”

Officials encouraged drivers to follow these tips to avoid distracted driving scenarios:

Always give driving your full attention; remember that any distraction is dangerous.

Pull off the road entirely and come to a complete stop before you talk on your phone or text.

Put your phone away, turn it off, or use an app or your phone settings to block texts and calls while driving.

Tell friends, family and coworkers you won’t respond to texts or calls while driving.

For more information, visit the TxDOT website.