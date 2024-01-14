AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation Amarillo division reported the upcoming lane closures for the week of Jan. 15.

According to TxDOT, the following road closures for the week of Jan. 15 include:

Tuesday

The right lane of westbound I-40 at Helium will be closed for edge repair.

Wednesday

The right lane of westbound I-40 at Eastern will be closed for guardrail repair.

Throughout the Week

Both directions of U.S. 87 will be reduced to two lanes at the NE 15th Avenue Bridge for bridge deck reconstruction.

Watch for one lane of traffic at various locations from the intersection of RM 1061 and Amarillo Boulevard to US 385 for hot mix laying and recess pavement marking.

Officials asked drivers to go cautiously and reduce speed through all work zones. Further, officials noted that project plans may change due to weather, emergency work, or unexpected events.