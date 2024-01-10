AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo district of the Texas Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that there will be a speed limit change on a portion of State Loop 335.

According to officials from Amarillo TxDOT, the speed limit on SL 335 from I-40 near Lakeside Drive to Washington Street has been reduced to 65 mph. Officials noted that the speed limit will be reduced on Thursday, Jan. 11 weather permitting and message boards will be put out to advise traffic of the change.