TxDOT pushing new safety initiative for drivers, pedestrians

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — State officials said pedestrian deaths are continuing to rise in Texas. As spring weather approaches along with relaxed covid-19 restrictions, more people will be looking to get out of the house.

Well, TxDOT’s new campaign has an important message for both drivers and pedestrians taking to the streets.

TxDOT officials said pedestrians are among the most vulnerable road users because they are not equipped with protective equipment like airbags, seat belts and bumpers.

Crash reports from law enforcement indicate the two leading causes for pedestrian fatalities are distracted driving and alcohol use. Sonja Gross with TxDOT Amarillo said it is also important for pedestrians to stay alert and follow safety tips just as much as drivers.

“I know a lot of times whether you’re in the big box stores parking lot and they’ve got the pedestrian crosswalks and the pedestrians have the right of way and when the little white icon is up and the person is walking across the road and you have the right of way then,” Gross said. “That really doesn’t give you an excuse to not look both ways so what we were taught as children still holds true as adults.”

TxDOT said from 2015 to 2019, traffic crashes claimed the lives of over 3,000 pedestrians. This is the second year in a row TxDOT is pushing its goal of zero deaths on Texas roadways.