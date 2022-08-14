AMARILLO, Texas, (KAMR/KCIT)— Officials from the Texas Department of Transportation(TxDOT) have provided safety guidelines for students returning to school.

According to previous reports from MyHighPlains, many school districts across the Panhandle will start this week, while other districts have already been in session.

According to a release, TxDOT is reminding drivers to stay focused and drive safe in and around school zones and bus stops. This includes adhering to a new Texas law that requires drivers to stop and yield to pedestrians in crosswalks.

TxDOT offered these safety tips for drivers, parents and students:

Tips for Driving in School Zones

Be aware that traffic patterns around schools may have changed since the last school year do a test drive at least a day in advance.

Stay alert and put your phone away. Using a handheld electronic device while driving in an active school zone is against the law.

Always obey school zone speed limit signs. Remember, traffic fines increase in school zones.

Drop off and pick up your children in your school`s designated areas, not the middle of the street.

Keep an eye on children gathered at bus stops.

Watch for children who might dart across the street or between vehicles.

Tips for Drivers Sharing the Road with School Buses

Follow at a safe distance, keeping in mind that school buses make frequent stops.

Always remain alert for children around buses and remember that they may not always look for vehicles before crossing the street.

Stop for flashing red lights or a stop sign on a school bus, regardless of which direction you`re headed. Continue your trip once the bus has moved, the flashing lights stop flashing or the bus driver signals it is okay to pass.

Violations can lead to a fine of up to $1,250 for a first offense.

Tips for Children Walking or Biking to School

Always use sidewalks. If there is not a sidewalk, walk on the left side of the street facing traffic.

Cross the street at intersections or marked crosswalks.

Look left, right, and left again before proceeding.

Always obey crossing guards.

Make eye contact with drivers before crossing the street.

Never assume a driver sees you.

Look for traffic when stepping off a bus or from behind parked vehicles.

Always wear a helmet when riding a bicycle.

Don;t be distracted by electronic devices that take your eyes and ears off the road.

Follow all traffic rules, signs and signals.

For more information on school safety tips, visit the Texas Department of Public Safety website.