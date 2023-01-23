AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Snowy weather is expected to hit the Panhandle on Tuesday and the Texas Department of Transportation Amarillo District is reminding the community of the important ways to plan ahead in order to stay safe on the roads.

TxDOT Amarillo provided the following tips on planning ahead for winter travel:

Plan routes and check road conditions at drivetexas.org or call 800-452-9292;

Let others know your route and expected arrival time;

Prepare your vehicle for winter weather by checking the antifreeze, battery, tires, windshield wipers and lights, along with brake lights;

Assemble an emergency roadside kit to keep in the vehicle which should include water, snacks, blankets, etc.; and

Use the defroster and ice scraper to clear the windshield before driving.

In addition, TxDOT released safety tips for driving on icy roads:

Turn low-beam headlights on to see and be seen by other drivers;

Slow down and increase your distance between other vehicles as it can take twice as long to stop on wet roads and up to 10 times longer on icy roads;

Use extra caution on bridges, ramps, overpasses, and shaded areas which freeze first;

Do not use the cruise control as it can cause loss of control of a vehicle on icy surfaces;

Accelerate and brake gently using slow, steady strokes to test traction;

Approach turns, bridges, and shaded spots slowly, and if your vehicle starts to slide, stay calm and keep both hands on the wheel. Take your foot off the gas, and then steer in the direction of the skid. Once your vehicle regains traction, turn your wheels in the direction you want to go; and

Stay a safe distance (at least 200 feet) away from snow plows and other TxDOT vehicles as they treat roadways. #DontCrowdThePlow

TxDOT reminded the community to drive responsibly, drive for the conditions, and practice safe driving habits.

