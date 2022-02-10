AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo division of the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) released an update on ongoing construction occurring on I-40 on Friday and on Monday.

According to a news release from the department, TxDOT officials said the I-40 westbound entrance ramp from Whitaker Rd., as well as the shoulder and right lane of I-40 westbound, will be closed from just west of Lakeside Dr. to just west of Whitaker Rd. from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.

Officials said that work scheduled on I-40 eastbound at Whitaker Rd. has been rescheduled for Monday. TxDOT officials previously said that the shoulder and two left lanes of I-40 eastbound are expected to be closed from Eastern St. to just past Whitaker Rd. for milling and overlay work.

For the most up-to-date information regarding TxDOT operations, visit the department’s website and the department’s Twitter account.