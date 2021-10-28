TxDOT provides funding for Barrio streetscape project

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) announced Thursday that the city of Amarillo will receive more than $1.7 million to go towards a streetscape project in the Barrio Neighborhood.

This is a part of more than $55 million which have been given by the Texas Transportation Commission given for 41 projects across the state. These projects will build sidewalks, shared-use paths, bike lanes, pedestrian bridges and other safety features for people who walk and ride bicycles for transportation.

According to a news release from the department, the funding comes the Transportation Alternatives program as well as the Safe Routes to Schools program. All the projects which were awarded came after a call for projects from cities and counties across the state which have a population under 200,000.

“We’re seeing a disturbing trend as more and more pedestrians and cyclists are dying on Texas roadways and it’s been increasing for the past five years,” Laura Ryan. the Texas Transportation Commissioner, said in the release. “This funding will help improve safety for our more vulnerable users throughout the state – and go a long way in helping us achieve our goal of ending the streak of daily deaths.”

The Barrio Neighborhood SE 10th Ave. Streetscape Improvement Project will construct 1.1 miles of five-foot-wide sidewalks, ADA ramps and crosswalks on both sides of Southeast 10th Avenue in the Barrio neighborhood, the release states. The project includes additional safety improvements including lane narrowing for traffic calming, driveway improvements, corridor access management and enhanced bus stops.