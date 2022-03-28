AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Amarillo district of the Texas Department of Transportation released information on various projects that will impact drivers on I-40 and Lakeside Drive Tuesday.

According to a series of posts on the Amarillo TxDOT Twitter account, the left lane of I-40 eastbound and the entrance ramp from Lakeside Drive will be closed starting at 7 a.m. Tuesday so crews can remove an excess dirt pile. Officials said the road will be impacted through 3 p.m.

Additionally, officials said in the post that the right lane of Lakeside Drive going northbound under the I-40 bridge will be closed from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The right lane of Lakeside Drive going southbound under the I-40 bridge will be closed from 1 to 5 p.m. These closures are due to a reported curb removal project.