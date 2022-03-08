AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation said that it is spraying brine ahead of winter weather conditions forecasted by the National Weather Service.

TxDOT said that the National Weather Service forecasted snow for Thursday afternoon into Friday morning, especially for the northwest part of the Panhandle. Crews are pretreating major roadways in Hutchinson and Hemphill counties.

TxDOT said pretreating will continue Wednesday along with maintenance sections in the 17 county district.