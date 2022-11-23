AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) and the National Weather Service (NWS) announced that the chance of snow in the Amarillo area on Thursday and across the Panhandle is declining but the area could still see snowfall.

According to a TxDOT press release, as of now, the Panhandle is at risk for snowfall from 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26.

Officials said that the Amarillo area is looking at a high of four inches of snow, Canadian could see up to 1 inch, Dalhart up to 2 inches, and Hereford seeing the post with up to 5 inches possible.

TxDOT informs drivers that maintenance crews in the Amarillo District’s 17 counties: Armstrong, Carson, Dallam, Deaf Smith, Gray, Hansford, Hartley, Hemphill, Hutchinson, Lipscomb, Moore, Ochiltree, Oldham, Potter, Randall, Roberts, and Sherman pretreated roadways Tuesday.

Officials said staff will patrol roads throughout the winter event and treat them as necessary.

TxDOT advised drivers that if local roads are snow-covered, drivers are advised to stay home, if possible. Roadway conditions can change rapidly, even with proactive measures. TxDOT encourages drivers, to check weather forecasts and visit DriveTexas.org to see conditions and closures on their planned route.

TxDOT’s priorities for snow and ice operations are:

Roadways that affect the movement of interstate commerce

Roadways of high priority, locally or regionally

Bridge decks, sharp curves, steep grades, intersections, and access points

Routes near hospitals, emergency facilities, and schools

Prioritizing response helps first responders, as well as utility companies, to reach those in need. While TxDOT is prepared, it is equally important for drivers to be prepared: