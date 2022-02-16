AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo district of the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announced Wednesday afternoon that officials will begin to patrol roads within the district Wednesday evening, treating roads in the event of winter weather Thursday.

According to a news release from the department, the Amarillo office of the National Weather Service is predicting a 70% chance that the area could get some snow Wednesday evening going into Thursday morning. Officials expect the I-40 corridor to be impacted. Other areas throughout the Amarillo district could also see winter precipitation, with the heaviest accumulations being expected in the northeastern portion of the Texas Panhandle.

TxDOT crews have pretreated roadways with brine, the release stated, with additional crews being expected to start patrolling roads at 11 p.m. Wednesday and continue through the winter weather event.

“If roads do begin to ice, they will be treated with straight salt to help address flash freezing. Even so, everyone should drive to conditions and Don`t Crowd the Plow,” the release read. “Depending on when and where the winter precipitation falls, your morning commute could be impacted.”