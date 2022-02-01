AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo office of the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is preparing for the upcoming severe winter weather expected to hit the Texas Panhandle Wednesday.

According to a news release from the department, maintenance crews for the 17 counties that the Amarillo district consists of spent the last two days pretreating roadways. This includes Armstrong, Carson, Dallam, Deaf Smith, Gray, Hansford, Hartley, Hemphill, Hutchinson, Lipscomb, Moore, Ochiltree, Oldham, Potter, Randall, Roberts and Sherman counties.

Officials with TxDOT said in the release that the roads that are prioritized by the department for snow and ice operations include roadways that impact the movement of interstate commerce as well as other high-priority local and regional roadways. The department also includes bridge decks, sharp curves, steep grades, intersections and access points, as well as roads near hospitals, emergency facilities and schools.

“Once the storm hits, our maintenance crews will be working in shifts around-the-clock to ensure equipment is working, trucks are loaded with sand and salt, roads are treated as needed, staff is entering road conditions into DriveTexas.org, and so much more,” Wes Kimmell, the director of operations for the Amarillo district, said in the release. “This helps first responders, as well as utility companies, to reach those in need… Depending on the weather event, we’re also prepared to call on the assistance of the Texas A&M Forest Service. Just last week, they provided personnel and motor graders to help clear snow from more than 30 miles of roadway in Potter and Randall counties. We really appreciate all the partnerships we have that allow us to respond to winter weather in the best ways possible.”

While officials from TxDOT are preparing some roadways for the upcoming severe weather, officials are asking drivers to take extra precautions, including:

Drivers should not drive if they don’t have to;

Drivers should assemble an emergency roadside kit. Travel with items including a first-aid kit, booster cables, abrasive materials (sand or cat litter), flashlights, warm clothes, snacks and water, shovel and an ice scraper;

Drivers should check their vehicle’s battery, tires and windshield wipers as well as ensure the vehicle has ample fuel to account for potential travel delays;

Drivers should get plenty of rest before hitting the road. Drivers should never attempt to travel when fatigued or while under the influence of alcohol;

Drivers should be familiar with directions ahead of time and let others know their route and expected arrival time;

Drivers should build in extra time to reach their destination to account for travel delays, practice patience, and share the road with others;

Drivers should always use caution when driving on icy or slick roads. Drivers should remember that bridges and overpasses are the first to freeze;

Drivers should be sure to reduce their speed, increase their distance between other vehicles to at least three times the normal following distance and drive with caution;

Drivers should keep a safe distance from snowplows and other TxDOT vehicles as they work to treat and clear roadways;

Drivers should not use cruise control;

If the driver starts to slide, they should ease off the gas pedal or brakes. The driver should steer into the direction of the skid until you feel they have regained traction, then straighten the vehicle.

Drivers should move over a lane to create a safe margin of space when passing a vehicle on the side of the road with flashing lights, including tow trucks, disabled vehicles, law enforcement vehicles, emergency vehicles and TxDOT vehicles.

For more information, visit the Drive Texas website or call 800-452-9292.