AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation reports that it is planning lane closures on I-40 for milling and overlay work on Thursday and Friday.

On Thursday, Feb. 10, the two right lanes of I-40 westbound will be closed from Airport Boulevard to just past Whitaker Road from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The I-40 westbound entrance ramp from Lakeside Drive will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The I-40 westbound entrance ramp from Whitaker Road will be closed from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On Friday, Feb. 11, the shoulder and two left lanes of I-40 eastbound will be closed from Eastern Street to just past Whitaker Road from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.