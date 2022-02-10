AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation said it wants to encourage fans to plan ahead for the upcoming big game.

“Too often a designated driver is chosen during the course of the evening and is often considered the “least drunk” person in the group. The designated driver should always be a sober driver who has not consumed any amount of alcohol. Designating a driver, calling a taxi, using a rideshare service, staying where you are, calling a friend or family member, and using mass transit are the safest ways to ensure you do not drive under the influence,” stated TxDOT in a news release.

TxDOT said a DWI could result in up to $17,000 in fines and fees, the loss of a license, jail time, or worse.

TxDOT said ‘Drive Sober. No Regrets.’ is a statewide, impaired driving football campaign aimed at reducing the number of DUI-related traffic crashes throughout the football season.

More information on the ‘Drive Sober. No Regrets.’ campaign can be found here.