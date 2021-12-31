TxDOT officials urge driver safety with possibility of inclement winter weather

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Texas Department of Transportation’s Amarillo District (TxDOT) is preparing for potential inclement winter weather that could occur in the first part of 2022.

According to a news release from TxDOT, crews with the department have pretreated major arterials, bridges, overpasses and other areas prone to freezing, with snowfall accumulation being expected for the region, especially the northern portion of the Texas Panhandle as well as the western Oklahoma Panhandle. Crews will also remain on standby into the weekend, treating areas as needed.

Officials with TxDOT are encouraging drivers to take extra precautions while driving in hazardous winter conditions. This includes the following tips:

Plan ahead and allow extra time to reach your destination;

Reduce your speed and increase your following distance;

Always use caution on icy or slick roads;

Slow down when approaching turns, bridges and shaded spots;

Don’t tailgate. Increase the space between you and the vehicle in front of you by allowing at least three times the normal following distance;

When you must stop, brake gently and use slow, steady pushes to test traction;

Don’t use cruise control. Cruise control can quickly turn into “lose control” in icy conditions;

If you find yourself in a skid, stay calm and keep both hands on the wheel. Take your foot off the gas, look where you want to go and then steer in that direction;

Give extra space to vehicles that may be parked on the side of the road. Move over a lane when you see a vehicle with its flashing lights on, such as a tow truck, law enforcement vehicle, emergency vehicle or TxDOT vehicle;

If you don’t have to travel, stay home.

For more information, visit the TxDOT website or call 800-452-9292 for conditions and closures in the area.