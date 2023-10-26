AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation said there is likely a chance of wintry mix precipitation citing the National Weather Service, and wanted to offer drivers tips for safe winter weather travel.

TxDOT said there is a chance of winter weather on Saturday night into Sunday morning, as all areas are expected to fall below freezing.

TxDOT wanted to offer the following tips for drivers in winter weather conditions:

Slow down. Speed limits are based on normal road and weather conditions, not winter road conditions.

Maintain at least three times the normal following distance on snow or ice.

Watch carefully for snow removal equipment and stay at least 200 feet behind snow plows.

Use extra caution on bridges, ramps, overpasses and shaded areas as they tend to freeze first.

If your vehicle starts to slide, ease off the gas pedal or brakes. Steer into the direction of the skid until you have regained traction. Then straighten your vehicle.

Information on road conditions in the state is available at Drive Texas or by phone at 800-452-9292. Travel planning and other tips are available in the TxDOT Safety Guide for Winter Travel.