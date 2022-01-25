TxDOT offers tips for winter weather conditions

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — TxDOT Amarillo said most of the Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles are under a Winter Weather Advisory until 5 p.m. Jan. 26.

TxDOT offered tips for winter driving conditions including getting your car ready for winter travel:

Check your car’s antifreeze, battery, tires, windsheild wipers, and lights.

Let other know your route

Put together an emergency roadside kit

Tips for driving in winter weather according to TxDOT:

Slow down and increase the following distance between your vehicle and others.

Do not use cruise control.

Brake gently

Aproach turns, bridges and shaded spots slowly. If your car starts to skid, stay calm and keep both hands on the wheel, take your foot off the gas and look where you want go and steer in that direction.

Keep a safe distance away from snowplows and TxDOT vehicles.

For driving in fog:

Use low beam headlights and fog lamps, if you have them.

Slow down and do not drive faster than your field of view.

Increase following distance.

Use the right edge of the road or roadside reflectors as a guide. If you cannot see, pull over off the road completely, preferably at a rest area or truck stop, and turn on your hazard flashers.

TxDOT said real-time road conditions can be found here.