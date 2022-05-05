AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – In the wake of 2,318 Texas motorcyclists reported to be seriously injured last year, and 519 motorcycle rider fatalities, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) said it is observing National Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month in May.

Part of its focus for the month, said the department, is reminding drivers to be extra vigilant around motorcycle riders and to give them extra space and consideration on Texas roadways.

“On average, at least one motorcycle rider dies every day in a crash on our streets and highways,” said TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams. “Each of these riders is a husband or wife, someone’s son or daughter, brother or sister or mother or father. As more and more motorcyclists take to the road to enjoy the beautiful Texas scenery and warmer weather, it’s crucial that drivers remain alert and look out for people riding motorcycles.”

The Amarillo District of TxDOT reported 141 motorcycle traffic crashes in 2021. Those crashes resulted in the deaths of 10 motorcyclists and the serious injury of 59. Within the city limits of Amarillo, according to TxDOT, six motorcyclists died and 29 were seriously injured throughout a total of 88 crashes.

In total, TxDOT said that 2021 saw an increase of 7% in the deaths of motorcyclists in crashes. Even though motorcycles make up less than 2% of Texas vehicles, officials said that they accounted for 12% of the total 2021 fatalities.

In an effort to recognize National Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month and support its annual “Share the Road: Look Twice for Motorcycles” campaign, TxDOT offered a list of tips for drivers to protect motorcyclists and prevent crashes:

Take extra care when making a left turn. Always assume motorcycles are closer than they appear and avoid turning in front of an oncoming motorcycle.

A third of motorcycle fatalities happen at roadway intersections.

Even a momentary distraction, such as answering a phone call or changing the radio station, can have deadly consequences.

Look twice when changing lanes. Check mirrors, check blind spots, and always use turn signals.

Give motorcyclists room when passing them. Move over to the passing lane and don't crowd the motorcyclist's full lane.

Stay back. If you're behind a motorcycle, always maintain a safe following distance. When a motorcyclist downshifts instead of applying the brake to slow down, it can catch drivers off guard since there are no brake lights to signal reduced speed.

Slow down. Obey posted speed limits and drive to conditions.

TxDOT noted that the “Share the Road: Look Twice for Motorcycles” campaign continues to be a key component of #EndTheStreakTX, its social media and word-of-mouth effort aiming to encourage drivers to make safer choices behind the wheel.