AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Spring storms can bring rain showers, severe weather, and winter weather, and the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is sharing helpful tips to adjust to any type of severe conditions that may come through the Texas Panhandle.

Here are some tips for driving in heavy rain and flood-prone areas, according to TxDOT:

Be cautious when traveling through flood-prone areas. Flash floods can come rapidly and unexpectedly—within a few minutes or hours of excessive rainfall;

Turn on your headlights and slow down, allowing extra distance for braking;

Never attempt to drive through flooded roadways. Water covering roadways may hide washed-out bridges or gouged-out roadbeds, and even in relatively shallow water, tires can act as flotation devices, lifting up big vehicles and sending them downstream. It takes only two feet of water to float a 3,000-pound car.

Tips for driving in fog:

Slow down and do not drive faster than your field of vision;

Use windshield wipers and defroster as necessary to maximize visibility;

Increase following distance to ensure enough reaction time and stopping distance;

When you use your brakes, don’t stop suddenly;

Turn on your lights, including your hazard lights. Use low bean headlights and fog lights if you have them and do not use high beams;

Use the right edge of the road or roadside reflectors as a guide;

If you cannot see, pull completely off the road-preferably at a rest area or truck stop- and turn on your hazard flashers immediately.

Tips for Driving in winter weather:

Drive slowly, with cruise control turned off and using smooth steering movements. It’s harder to control or stop your vehicle on a slick or snow-covered surface.

Increase your following distance enough so you’ll have plenty of time to stop for vehicles ahead of you.

Accelerate and brake gently. When you brake, begin braking early, checking behind you, when approaching intersections or stops, and use slow, steady strokes to test traction.

Approach bridges, shaded spots and turns slowly, and use extra caution on bridges, ramps, overpasses and shaded areas, as they tend to freeze first.

If you find yourself in a skid, stay calm and ease your foot off the gas while carefully steering in the direction you want the front of your vehicle to go.

The public can listen to weather forecast and check Texas highway conditions here. TxDOT continues to remind people about the importance of wearing a seatbelt to protect themselves in any driving conditions.

For more information on driver safety, visit www.txdot.gov and click on “Driver”.