TxDOT offers tips ahead of weekend winter weather event

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas Department of Transportation announced that maintenance crews for the Department in the Amarillo and surrounding Districts have worked this week treating roadways with brine in advance of a winter weather system that will bring varying amounts of snow accumulation this weekend.

According to the National Weather Service in Amarillo, the Texas panhandle can anticipate:

The possibility of cold rain just prior to snow

The southwest portion has the greatest impact potential, and the northeast looks to see the least, if any, impacts

If the storm system shifts a small amount, that could mean more/less accumulation for Amarillo

Banding of snow will certainly be possible, and that is currently favored the most in Deaf Smith / Oldham county areas, as well as the I-40 corridor in eastern New Mexico

TxDOT continued that safety of the traveling public is TxDOT’s number one priority and crews will work throughout the weekend, monitoring and treating roadways, bridges, and overpasses as needed.

While brine works to minimize ice from bonding to roadways and structures as wintry precipitation begins to fall, TxDOT said drivers are urged to use extreme caution because of the potential for black ice, which appears as dry pavement.

Ice on bridges and overpasses will continue to be a concern in the impacted areas. While driving in inclement weather is strongly discouraged, if you must travel, TxDOT advises you to please follow these tips:

Check area weather conditions on radio or television before starting a trip

Winterize vehicles before traveling during adverse weather. Check fuel, tire conditions, oil, and antifreeze levels. Make sure the heater, brakes, and windshield wipers are working properly

Carry extra warm coats, gloves, and boots

Be patient. Your trip time- including short commutes to work – could increase when adverse weather conditions exist. Also, keep to the main roads and avoid taking roads that may not have been plowed

Use caution when driving over bridges and overpasses, as temperatures can be colder on elevated surfaces

Reduce speed and drive with caution. A vehicle needs more distance to stop on a slick roadway. Do not apply the brakes suddenly and do not use cruise control, so that you can better maintain control if you encounter slippery roads

Slow down when approaching emergency or maintenance vehicles, especially when their flashing lights are on. The law requires you to maintain a distance of at least 200 feet when approaching a snow plow, and never pass on the right. Visibility can also be reduced during winter weather conditions

TxDOT encourages checking road conditions at www.DriveTexas.org or calling 800-452-9292 before heading out to avoid encountering potentially hazardous conditions.

“As always, for the safety of you, other drivers, and our maintenance crews, #DontCrowdThePlow.” ended the announcement.