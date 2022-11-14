AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation said in a news release that Nov. 7 marked 22 years of daily deaths on Texas roads in what it said was a “grim milestone.”

According to TxDOT, Nov. 7 marks 22 years of daily deaths on roads with more than 79,000 deaths about 10 people per day.

In an effort to raise awareness about the long streak of daily road deaths, TxDOT said it created #EndTheStreakTX. On Wednesday, David Elizalde, founder of Andrea’s Project, will speak at a press conference event at 2 p.m. at Westgate Mall.

Representatives from the Amarillo Police Department, the Potter and Randall County sheriff’s offices, and other first responder agencies will be at the event. TxDOT said the public is invited to attend.