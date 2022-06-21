AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – In an effort to help local parents talk with children about alcohol, drugs, and making smart choices, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) said it has partnered with Andrea’s Project to help parents begin the conversation.

“Parents Night Out, Talk, They Hear You!” is scheduled for Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in the Tascosa High School Auditorium, according to TxDOT officials. The event was described as free training for parents to use as a tool, licensed by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).

Further, TxDOT noted that the event will include a presentation by Texas State Representative Four Price.

“The goal of this campaign is to provide parents and caregivers with the resources they need to address the issue of alcohol and other drugs with children under the age of 21,” said LaViza Matthews, TxDOT’s Traffic Safety Specialist, “The campaign has historically equipped parents with the knowledge and skills to help reduce and prevent underage drinking. Ultimately, we’re trying to change the behaviors that hopefully will eliminate drunk driving on Texas roadways.”