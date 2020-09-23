TxDOT launches campaign to encourage driver safety in school zones

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — “Be Safe, Drive Smart” is the message TxDOT is still pushing this school year. Despite some schools operating virtually, it’s important to know that all school zones are still active.

Drivers are passing these schools each day that might not be in session and now they’re going to pass them and have these lights on,” said TxDOT’s Ginger Wilson. “There’s a change in the traffic patterns and we want to make sure that they pay attention to those lights and slow down.”

TxDOT said in previous years, statistics inspired its “Be Safe Drive Smart” campaign. The agency reported in 2019 there were 784 traffic crashes reported in school zones across Texas. Out of those, there was one fatality and 12 injuries reported.

“Regionally in the Amarillo district alone, I believe there were 26 crashes in school zone last year. Luckily there were no fatalities and no serious injuries,” Wilson said.

TxDOT said the most common causes of school zone crashes are driver inattentiveness, speeding, and failure to yield the right of way.

It is a reminder to be mindful when you are on your daily commute.

“We just want to make sure that part of that routine every day is that those flashing lights mean something to you,” Wilson explained.

More from MyHighPlains.com:



