AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation reports that drivers will need to watch for alternating lane closures on US 287 as crews remove signal arms from the east and west sides of 4th Street in downtown Dumas.

TxDOT said that while crews work on the east side of 4th Street, the northbound outside lane will close temporarily and traffic will be diverted to the turning lane. While crews remove the signal arm on the west side of 4th street, the southbound outside lane will close temporarily and traffic will be diverted to the turning lane.

Those temporary lane closures will begin at 8 a.m. and continue through about noon said TxDOT.