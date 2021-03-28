TxDOT Lane Closures for the week on March 28-April 3

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The TxDOT Amarillo office announced lane closures for the week of March 28 to April 3.

From Monday March 29 to Wednesday March 31, drivers need to be aware of various lane closures of RM 2381 (Bushland Road) while crews make patch repairs.

On Thursday April 1, the shoulder on SL 335 (Lakeside Drive) northbound near US 60 will be closed for crews to repair downed lighting. TxDOT officials ask drivers in the area to drive with extra caution.

According to TxDOT, bridge rehabilitation projects along I-40 west of downtown Amarillo have progressed, and drivers should expect the following closures:

On Tuesday, March 30, the right lane of I-40 eastbound will be closed from the Paramount/Julian exit to the Georgia Street exit.

On Wednesday, March 31, the right lane of I-40 eastbound will be closed from the Georgia Street exit and entrance ramps.

On Thursday, April 1, the right lane of I-40 westbound will be closed from the Georgia Street exit and entrance ramps.

On Friday, April 2, the right lane of I-40 westbound will be closed from the Paramount/Julian exit and entrance ramps.