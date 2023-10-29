AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation Amarillo division released its “Know Before You Go” report for the week of Oct. 30.

According to TxDOT, the following road closures for the week of Oct. 29 include:

Monday, Oct. 30

The right lane of Pierce Street and the left lane of Taylor Street coming out of downtown will be closed for concrete repair.

Tuesday, Oct. 31

I-40 eastbound at both Arthur Street and Ross Street will be closed for bridgework.

Wednesday, November 1st

Wednesday, November 1st The right lane of southbound Loop 335 at I-40 will be closed for maintenance operations.

Thursday, Nov. 2

The left lane of southbound Loop 335 at I-40 will be closed for maintenance operations.

Throughout the Week

Throughout the Week Expect short-term ramp closures both westbound and eastbound from Soncy Road to Pullman Road for maintenance operations and sign repair.

Expect short-term ramp closures southbound from the I-27 and I-40 interchange to Happy State Bank Stadium for maintenance operations and sign repair.

Various lanes of the Pierce Street bridge crossing from NE 3rd Ave. to SE 1st Ave. will be closed for routine maintenance.

Both directions of U.S. 87 will be reduced to two lanes at the NE 15th Avenue Bridge for bridge deck reconstruction.

Watch for one lane of traffic at various locations from the intersection of RM 1061 and Amarillo Boulevard to US 385 for hot mix laying and recess pavement marking.

Officials asked drivers to go with caution and reduce speed through all work zones. Further, officials noted that project plans may change due to weather, emergency work, or unexpected events.