AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation Amarillo division released its “Know Before You Go” report for the week of Oct. 22.

According to TxDOT, the following road closures for the week of Oct. 22 include:

Starting Friday, October 20th, the Washington Street Bridge turnaround from the westbound I-40 frontage road to the eastbound turnaround will be closed for maintenance operations through the weekend. TxDOT said operations are expected to finish on Monday, October 23rd, weather permitting.

Officials asked drivers to go with caution and reduce speed through all work zones. Further, officials noted that project plans may change due to weather, emergency work, or unexpected events.